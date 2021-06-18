Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 18, 2021

Another week has gone by with plenty to cover on the Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable. We look at how new Census data could shake up an already competitive political landscape, why Idaho's lax tax review policies could be costing the state billions in revenue, how a request for funding to update old water infrastructure could play out in this fall's election in Boise, and much more. Guest host Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News leads this week's panel:

Margaret Carmel, senior reporter with BoiseDev

Kelcie Moseley-Morris, reporter from the Idaho Capital Sun

Scott McIntosh, opinion editor at the Idaho Statesman