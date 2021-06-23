What It's Like To Be In A COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

Here on Idaho Matters, we talk often about the Gem State's COVID-19 vaccination efforts. But what happens when you've been vaccinated, but can't prove it? As businesses, schools and airlines grapple with whether they should require proof of vaccination, folks who have participated in vaccine trials may not be able to show proof.

The Mountain West News Bureau's Madelyn Beck is learning about this unique situation firsthand. She shares her experience with participating in an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial.

