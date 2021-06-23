© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
What It's Like To Be In A COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

Published June 23, 2021 at 1:23 PM MDT
AstraZeneca, along with Oxford University, announced early Monday its vaccine trial was shown to be "highly effective" in preventing COVID-19.

Here on Idaho Matters, we talk often about the Gem State's COVID-19 vaccination efforts. But what happens when you've been vaccinated, but can't prove it? As businesses, schools and airlines grapple with whether they should require proof of vaccination, folks who have participated in vaccine trials may not be able to show proof.

The Mountain West News Bureau's Madelyn Beck is learning about this unique situation firsthand. She shares her experience with participating in an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
