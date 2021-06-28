© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Boise Nonprofit Centered On Storytelling Returns To In-Person Summer Shows

Published June 28, 2021 at 1:34 PM MDT

The pandemic forced performing arts nonprofits across Idaho to come up with new and creative ways to bring the community together. As life begins to return to normal, Story Story Night in Boise is back with a live audience for its summer (and adult-themed) season. But the organization is still taking COVID-19 precautions, as it moves outdoors to the Old Idaho Penitentiary site.

Idaho Matters checks in with Story Story Night Artistic Director Jodi Eichelberger about what's it store in their Late Night season.

Idaho MattersStory Story NightArtsNonprofit
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
