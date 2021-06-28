Boise Nonprofit Centered On Storytelling Returns To In-Person Summer Shows

The pandemic forced performing arts nonprofits across Idaho to come up with new and creative ways to bring the community together. As life begins to return to normal, Story Story Night in Boise is back with a live audience for its summer (and adult-themed) season. But the organization is still taking COVID-19 precautions, as it moves outdoors to the Old Idaho Penitentiary site.

Idaho Matters checks in with Story Story Night Artistic Director Jodi Eichelberger about what's it store in their Late Night season.

