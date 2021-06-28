How Boise Plans To Become Carbon Neutral By 2050

Earlier this month, the City of Boise announced a new part of their plan to tackle climate change: by 2050, the community should be carbon neutral. The announcement is timely as the city faces an excessive heat warning this week with temperatures in the triple digits.

But what exactly does it mean for an entire community to be “carbon” neutral? And what will it take to get there? Idaho Matters talks with Climate Action Manager Steve Hubble to learn more about the city's plan.

