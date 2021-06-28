© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
How Boise Plans To Become Carbon Neutral By 2050

Published June 28, 2021 at 1:53 PM MDT
0804 cloverdale 01 widescreen adjusted.jpeg
Katherine Jones
/
Idaho Statesman
One of the main components of the City of Boise's goal of going carbon neutral by 2050 is convincing more people to get out of their cars and bike instead.

Earlier this month, the City of Boise announced a new part of their plan to tackle climate change: by 2050, the community should be carbon neutral. The announcement is timely as the city faces an excessive heat warning this week with temperatures in the triple digits.

But what exactly does it mean for an entire community to be “carbon” neutral? And what will it take to get there? Idaho Matters talks with Climate Action Manager Steve Hubble to learn more about the city's plan.

