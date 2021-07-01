© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Why New Rules Around Boise City Council Districts Could Be Good — Or Bad — For Candidates

Published July 1, 2021 at 2:56 PM MDT
boise_city_council.jpeg
DARIN OSWALD / IDAHO STATESMAN
/

Electing Boise City council members at large is now a thing of the past. Starting this November, Boise voters will be casting a ballot for just one council member — the one who lives in their district and who will represent them.

Districting is the result of a law the Idaho legislature enacted in 2020 to require all cities with more than 100,000 people choose city council members by geographic districts.

The only city required to do this is Boise, but Nampa and Meridian will be affected once 2020 Census data is out.

Idaho Matters spoke with Jaclyn Kettler and Charles Hunt, both assistant professors of political science at Boise State University.

