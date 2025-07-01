© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Bryan Kohberger expected to plead guilty in University of Idaho murders

By Samantha Wright
Published July 1, 2025 at 2:04 PM MDT
Bryan Kohberger listens to arguments during a hearing, Oct. 26, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Late Friday, Dec. 15, a judge ruled that the grand jury indictment of Kohberger, who is charged with killing four University of Idaho students, was conducted properly and will stand.
Kai Eiselein/AP
/
POOL New York Post

In a surprise move, it was revealed that Bryan Kohberger will plead guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho students. The move will take the death penalty off the table.

At a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, July 2, Kohberger will plead guilty, waive his right to an appeal and be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences. That’s according to reporting from NewsNation, ABC News and the Idaho Statesman.

All this comes just a few weeks before his trial for the quadruple homicides was set to begin in August, and would provide a conclusion to the case that began in November of 2022 with the stabbings of four college students in Moscow.

Alex Brizee, who covers Criminal Justice for the Idaho Statesman, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Bryan Kohberger University of Idaho
Samantha Wright
Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters
