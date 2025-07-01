Bryan Kohberger expected to plead guilty in University of Idaho murders

In a surprise move, it was revealed that Bryan Kohberger will plead guilty to the murders of four University of Idaho students. The move will take the death penalty off the table.

At a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, July 2, Kohberger will plead guilty, waive his right to an appeal and be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences. That’s according to reporting from NewsNation, ABC News and the Idaho Statesman.

All this comes just a few weeks before his trial for the quadruple homicides was set to begin in August, and would provide a conclusion to the case that began in November of 2022 with the stabbings of four college students in Moscow.

Alex Brizee, who covers Criminal Justice for the Idaho Statesman, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.