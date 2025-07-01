'Running towards something:' How one nonprofit is helping at-risk youth

Every year, hundreds of young adults age out of foster care here in Idaho, many without the support needed to tackle the realities of adulthood.

Now, the state is trying to change that. Earlier this year, the legislature passed a bill raising the maximum age of the Extended Foster Care program from 21 to 23 years old.

While this is a step in the right direction, not all youth are eligible for this program, which is why organizations like JEMfriends are so important.

For years, the nonprofit has been helping to fill the gap within our state’s child welfare system, providing assistance to at-risk youth so that they can build a better future.

Liberty Thompson, the executive director and founder of JEMfriends, Alexis Flores, the community engagement coordinator with the nonprofit and LV, a young adult currently in the program, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about it.

