Recent Wildlife Attacks Prompt Safety Concerns

On Tuesday...a grizzly bear attacked and killed a woman camping in Montana. This spring, bears have wandered through campsites, broken into chicken coops and one even broke up a picnic at a campground at Lucky Peak Reservoir scattering panicked campers.

Meanwhile...in June a coyote carried off a small dog while its owner was hiking in the Hulls Gulch area of the Boise foothills.

Covid cabin fever and all the growth in Idaho means people new or unused to hiking and camping may not be prepared for a wild visitor. So we thought we’d sit down with some folks with tips on how to stay safe camping and on the trails.

Joining Idaho Matters are three experts from Idaho Fish and Game, Brian Pearson - public information specialist, Terry Thompson - regional communications manager and Roger Phillips - public information supervisor.

