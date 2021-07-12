Idaho Student Activists Push For Dams To Be Removed To Save Salmon

Idaho youth activists are making their voices heard once again, this time in regards to Rep. Mike Simpson’s (R-Idaho) Columbia Basin initiative that would ensure funding is set aside in the federal infrastructure bill to breach the four lower Snake River dams in order to save the state's dwindling wild salmon population.

About two weeks ago, 14 members of the Youth Salmon Protectors visited Senator Mike Crapo’s Boise office to urge him to support the initiative.

Idaho Matters checks-in with two of those students: Yvonne Shen and Shiva Rajbhandari. Idaho state Senator Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise) joins them.

