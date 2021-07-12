© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Student Activists Push For Dams To Be Removed To Save Salmon

Published July 12, 2021 at 1:21 PM MDT
salmon.jpg
Idaho Statesman

Idaho youth activists are making their voices heard once again, this time in regards to Rep. Mike Simpson’s (R-Idaho) Columbia Basin initiative that would ensure funding is set aside in the federal infrastructure bill to breach the four lower Snake River dams in order to save the state's dwindling wild salmon population.

About two weeks ago, 14 members of the Youth Salmon Protectors visited Senator Mike Crapo’s Boise office to urge him to support the initiative.

Idaho Matters checks-in with two of those students: Yvonne Shen and Shiva Rajbhandari. Idaho state Senator Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise) joins them.

Tags

Idaho MattersSalmonDam RemovalMike CrapoMike Simpson
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette