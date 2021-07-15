First-Ever BIPOC Playwrights Festival Coming To Boise

Boise Contemporary Theater is bringing the first-ever BIPOC Playwright Festival to Idaho this August. A trio of new works from writers, directors and producers of color will be worked out beginning August 2, with readings set for the Morrison Center stage August 6 and 7. The Festival culminates with a performance of M'Balia Singley's Turn August 13 and 14.

Idaho Matters spoke with BCT Producing Artistic Director Ben Burdick and festival director Lily Yasuda about the inaugural event.