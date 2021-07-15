© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

First-Ever BIPOC Playwrights Festival Coming To Boise

Published July 15, 2021 at 3:10 PM MDT
The BIPOC Playwrights Festival is August 2-14 in Boise.

Boise Contemporary Theater is bringing the first-ever BIPOC Playwright Festival to Idaho this August. A trio of new works from writers, directors and producers of color will be worked out beginning August 2, with readings set for the Morrison Center stage August 6 and 7. The Festival culminates with a performance of M'Balia Singley's Turn August 13 and 14.
Idaho Matters spoke with BCT Producing Artistic Director Ben Burdick and festival director Lily Yasuda about the inaugural event.

Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
