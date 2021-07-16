Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 16, 2021
What's next at the state capitol as some lawmakers want to return to session and take up the issue of employer vaccine mandates? Some of those lawmakers could lose seats to new election maps — and we now know the first few names of the citizen group which will approve those maps. And: potential new developments in the Murgoitio Park saga in south Boise. We'll take the full hour to discuss the top regional news stories on Idaho Matters.
This week's journalist panel:
- Betsy Russell, Boise Bureau Chief with The Idaho Press
- Melissa Davlin, host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television
- Margaret Carmel, senior reporter with BoiseDev.com
- Kevin Fixler, investigative reporter at the Idaho Statesman