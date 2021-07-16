© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's our first-ever Sustainer Appreciation Week!
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: July 16, 2021

Published July 16, 2021 at 1:41 PM MDT
An anti-vaccine mandate rally at the Idaho Capitol
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
An anti-vaccine mandate rally at the Idaho Capitol Thursday drew hundreds of supporters, including some nurses and other healthcare workers.

What's next at the state capitol as some lawmakers want to return to session and take up the issue of employer vaccine mandates? Some of those lawmakers could lose seats to new election maps — and we now know the first few names of the citizen group which will approve those maps. And: potential new developments in the Murgoitio Park saga in south Boise. We'll take the full hour to discuss the top regional news stories on Idaho Matters.

This week's journalist panel:

Tags

Idaho MattersJanice McGeachinCOVID-19 VaccineRedistricting
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright