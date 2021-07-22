© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Reporting from McCall – here are some of the stories you wanted told.
Idaho Matters

From A Housing Crisis To A Childcare Shortage, McCall Star News Reports On Lake Town Life

Published July 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM MDT
Drew Dodson and Max Silverson of the Star-News sitting in front of the shipping containers they use to send their newspaper to subscribers.
Gustavo Sagrero
/
Boise State Public Radio
Reporters Drew Dodson and Max Silverson of the McCall Star-News sit in their McCall office just blocks from the shores of Payette Lake. Besides covering the housing shortage and skyrocketing growth the community is experiencing, they report on public lands issues, wildlife conservation, wildfires and much more in their small two-person newsroom.

Boise State Public Radio and Idaho Matters are visiting Valley County, specifically McCall. Senior Producer Frankie Barnhill and Morning Edition Host George Prentice went to the small — but growing — lake town to hear directly from folks who live there.

It's our first big reporting trip after COVID-19 sent us all indoors to do interviews remotely, and we want to know how the lake town is recovering from the pandemic.

McCall is unique in many ways. It was one of the first places in the state to enact COVID-19 restrictions at the beginning of the pandemic. To get an introductory lesson in how the town is doing, we spoke with McCall Star-News reporters Drew Dodson and Max Silverson. The journalists cover everything that goes on in town — from affordable housing to wildfire and public land disputes.

Tags

Idaho MattersAffordable HousingChild CareWagesValley County
George Prentice
George Prentice has been honored for his decades-long career in broadcast and print journalism. As news editor of Boise Weekly, he won multiple awards for his investigative reporting and took home top prizes in the fields of crime/courts, environmental, health, religion and feature reporting.
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
