From A Housing Crisis To A Childcare Shortage, McCall Star News Reports On Lake Town Life

Boise State Public Radio and Idaho Matters are visiting Valley County, specifically McCall. Senior Producer Frankie Barnhill and Morning Edition Host George Prentice went to the small — but growing — lake town to hear directly from folks who live there.

It's our first big reporting trip after COVID-19 sent us all indoors to do interviews remotely, and we want to know how the lake town is recovering from the pandemic.

McCall is unique in many ways. It was one of the first places in the state to enact COVID-19 restrictions at the beginning of the pandemic. To get an introductory lesson in how the town is doing, we spoke with McCall Star-News reporters Drew Dodson and Max Silverson. The journalists cover everything that goes on in town — from affordable housing to wildfire and public land disputes.

