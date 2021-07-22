Why McCall's Popularity During COVID-19 Is Accelerating Housing And Transportation Problems

McCall is experiencing an affordable housing shortage that's affecting the workforce. Idaho Matters is hearing from workers can't find housing within an hour of town, which is having ripple effects on the economy and raises questions about transportation.

To learn more about how the lake town's housing crisis is different and similar to what the town experienced before COVID-19, Boise State Public Radio Morning Edition host George Prentice spoke with Diane Kushlan. Kushlan splits her time between Boise and McCall and is a member of the City of McCall's Housing Advisory Committee.

