Reporting from McCall – here are some of the stories you wanted told.
Idaho Matters

Why McCall's Popularity During COVID-19 Is Accelerating Housing And Transportation Problems

Published July 22, 2021 at 1:49 PM MDT
Frankie Barnhill
/
Boise State Public Radio
A "now hiring" sign hangs in a window in a downtown shop in McCall. The pandemic brought more people to the lake town, exacerbating an already existing shortage of affordable places for workers to live. That shortage is leading to a worker shortage.

McCall is experiencing an affordable housing shortage that's affecting the workforce. Idaho Matters is hearing from workers can't find housing within an hour of town, which is having ripple effects on the economy and raises questions about transportation.

To learn more about how the lake town's housing crisis is different and similar to what the town experienced before COVID-19, Boise State Public Radio Morning Edition host George Prentice spoke with Diane Kushlan. Kushlan splits her time between Boise and McCall and is a member of the City of McCall's Housing Advisory Committee.

Affordable HousingTransportation
George Prentice
George Prentice has been honored for his decades-long career in broadcast and print journalism. As news editor of Boise Weekly, he won multiple awards for his investigative reporting and took home top prizes in the fields of crime/courts, environmental, health, religion and feature reporting.
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
