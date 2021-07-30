© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Celebrate Idaho's Young Children (And Families) August 8

Published July 28, 2021 at 12:05 PM MDT
Silhouette of parents and child.

The 'Week of the Young Child' is a national annual celebration focusing on the needs of our youngest children and their families. The event is meant to recognize early childhood programs and services aimed at the youngest among us.
This year, Idahoans can celebrate along with the rest of the country, August 8 at the Idaho Botanical Garden.
Sheralynn Bauder of the Idaho Association For the Education of Young Children spoke with Idaho Matters about the celebration and its impact.

Idaho MattersEarly Childhood EducationChildren
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
