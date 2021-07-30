Celebrate Idaho's Young Children (And Families) August 8

The 'Week of the Young Child' is a national annual celebration focusing on the needs of our youngest children and their families. The event is meant to recognize early childhood programs and services aimed at the youngest among us.

This year, Idahoans can celebrate along with the rest of the country, August 8 at the Idaho Botanical Garden.

Sheralynn Bauder of the Idaho Association For the Education of Young Children spoke with Idaho Matters about the celebration and its impact.