© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal Funding for Public Media is gone. Donate now
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'Bluebird Man:' Remembering one Idahoan's commitment to bird conservation

By Samantha Wright
Published July 29, 2025 at 1:22 PM MDT
1 of 2  — 32664411707_2309e1ced6_k.jpg
Steve Jones / Flickr
Al Larson passed away at the age of 103 after a long life dedicated to bird conservation.
2 of 2  — Al Larson.jpg
Al Larson passed away at the age of 103 after a long life dedicated to bird conservation.
Golden Eagle Audubon Society / Facebook

Back in the summer of 2014, many people were introduced to “the Bluebird Man.”

At that time, Al Larson was 91 years old, and he had been putting up nesting boxes for bluebirds since 1978, creating hundreds of homes and safe spaces for the colorful birds in the Owyhee Mountains.

A half-hour documentary by the Wild Lens Collective caused Larson's story to go worldwide, as his conservation efforts to save his beloved bluebirds inspired others.

“The Bluebird Man” passed away this month at the age of 103, and Idaho Matters wanted to take you back to an interview our Senior Producer, Samantha Wright, did with him 10 years ago about how he got started saving the bluebirds.

Tags
Idaho Matters BluebirdConservation
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate