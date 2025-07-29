'Bluebird Man:' Remembering one Idahoan's commitment to bird conservation

Back in the summer of 2014, many people were introduced to “the Bluebird Man.”

At that time, Al Larson was 91 years old, and he had been putting up nesting boxes for bluebirds since 1978, creating hundreds of homes and safe spaces for the colorful birds in the Owyhee Mountains.

A half-hour documentary by the Wild Lens Collective caused Larson's story to go worldwide, as his conservation efforts to save his beloved bluebirds inspired others.

“The Bluebird Man” passed away this month at the age of 103, and Idaho Matters wanted to take you back to an interview our Senior Producer, Samantha Wright, did with him 10 years ago about how he got started saving the bluebirds.