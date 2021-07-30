© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
Students Weigh In On Idaho Lawmaker's Indoctrination Task Force

Published July 29, 2021 at 12:25 PM MDT
BOI_0624taskforcejmpg.jpeg
Darin Oswald
/
Idaho Statesman
An education task force formed by Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, left, and chaired by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, convened for the second time Thursday in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho Statehouse.

The 'Education Indoctrination Task Force' convened by Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin has meet three times, each as part of its mission to root out alleged leftist teachings at the state's educational institutions. Despite the aim at students and the education they are receiving, student voices have not been heard during the meetings of the task force.

Joining Idaho Matters to discuss the task force and their own educational experiences are:

  • Shiva Rajbhandari, student at Boise High School
  • Yvonne Shen, student at North Junior High School in Boise
  • Graf Kirk, student at Boise State University

Idaho State Senator Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise) also joins the conversation to discuss the task force.

