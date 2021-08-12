What Idaho Is Facing With Climate Change, And Solutions — Big And Small — To Address The Crisis

The UN’s new climate change report out this week makes it clear that the climate crisis has arrived and it could get a lot worse. Among the dire scientific predictions, there is a glimmer of hope: humans still have time to decide how bad things will get.

Here in Idaho, we’re experiencing historic heat waves, wildfire smoke that arrived earlier than normal this summer and the constant threat of drought that’s throwing on of our largest sectors — agriculture — into disarray. How can the state meet the challenge of climate change at our doorstep?

Idaho Matters talks with Kendra Pierre-Louis who is a climate reporter and producer of the podcast “How To Save A Planet.”