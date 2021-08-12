© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

What Idaho Is Facing With Climate Change, And Solutions — Big And Small — To Address The Crisis

Published August 12, 2021 at 1:43 PM MDT
wildfire_ketchum_wood_river.jpg
Wood River Fire and Rescue
/

The UN’s new climate change report out this week makes it clear that the climate crisis has arrived and it could get a lot worse. Among the dire scientific predictions, there is a glimmer of hope: humans still have time to decide how bad things will get.

Here in Idaho, we’re experiencing historic heat waves, wildfire smoke that arrived earlier than normal this summer and the constant threat of drought that’s throwing on of our largest sectors — agriculture — into disarray. How can the state meet the challenge of climate change at our doorstep?

Idaho Matters talks with Kendra Pierre-Louis who is a climate reporter and producer of the podcast “How To Save A Planet.”

Tags

Idaho MattersClimate ChangeWildfire SmokeDroughtAgriculture
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
See stories by Frankie Barnhill