Idaho Matters

Why Idaho Rejected A Land Swap On McCall's Payette Lake

Published August 12, 2021 at 1:42 PM MDT
Lakefront property in McCall is highly coveted, because who doesn’t want to live on the shores of beautiful Payette Lake? A lot of that land is owned by the state specifically the Idaho Department of Lands.

A privately held investment firm in Boise wanted that land and offered to swap some timberland in North Idaho in exchange for 26 square miles in and around the lake.

But this week, Idaho said “no thanks” and denied the deal. Idaho Matters talks with Don Day of Boise Dev, who broke the story and has been following the issue closely.

