Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 13, 2021

Published August 13, 2021 at 1:39 PM MDT
BOI_0606wui04harrisranch.jpeg
Darin Oswald
/
Idaho Statesman
More homes at Harris Ranch are climbing into the Boise Foothills where just five year prior the Table Rock Fire scorched the landscape.

A COVID-19 surge spurred by the delta variant continues to get worse in Idaho. At the same time, some restaurants are bracing for more financial trouble due to the pandemic while others received big sums of federal aid. Plus: what Census data show when it comes to the state's explosive growth in the last decade. We cover all these topics and more on this week's Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable.

Our panel today:

