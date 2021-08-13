Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 13, 2021
A COVID-19 surge spurred by the delta variant continues to get worse in Idaho. At the same time, some restaurants are bracing for more financial trouble due to the pandemic while others received big sums of federal aid. Plus: what Census data show when it comes to the state's explosive growth in the last decade. We cover all these topics and more on this week's Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable.
Our panel today:
- Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun
- Margaret Carmel, BoiseDev
- Rachel Spacek, Idaho Statesman