Raptor Fest Aims To Raise Awareness To Environmental Issues Facing Idaho Bird Population

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted everything — including some really cool summer events. But the the Birds of Prey NCA Partnership took their annual Raptor Fest online, with presentations about raptors and raptor research.

Next week, Raptor Fest 2021 will include both online and in-person components. The festival kicks off online where you can learn about the long-billed curlew, prairie falcons and horned larks. Then Saturday August 28, folks can see bird in-person at a socially distanced event at Indian Creek Winery in Kuna.

Idaho Matters talks with three people involved with Raptor Fest: President of the Birds of Prey NCA Steve Alsup, board member Matthew Podolsky and Madeline Aberg, a graduate student at Boise State University who is studying horned larks at the NCA.