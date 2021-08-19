© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Raptor Fest Aims To Raise Awareness To Environmental Issues Facing Idaho Bird Population

Published August 19, 2021 at 1:38 PM MDT
Ferruginous_Hawk_nestlings.jpg
Matt Stuber
/
Birds of Prey NCA Partnership
These Ferruginous Hawk nestlings are just some of the many raptors in the Birds of Prey NCA

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted everything — including some really cool summer events. But the the Birds of Prey NCA Partnership took their annual Raptor Fest online, with presentations about raptors and raptor research.

Next week, Raptor Fest 2021 will include both online and in-person components. The festival kicks off online where you can learn about the long-billed curlew, prairie falcons and horned larks. Then Saturday August 28, folks can see bird in-person at a socially distanced event at Indian Creek Winery in Kuna.

Idaho Matters talks with three people involved with Raptor Fest: President of the Birds of Prey NCA Steve Alsup, board member Matthew Podolsky and Madeline Aberg, a graduate student at Boise State University who is studying horned larks at the NCA.

Peregrine_Falcon_Eden_Revecca.jpg
Eden Revecca
Peregrine Falcons fly through some of the 80 miles of the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds Of Prey National Conservation Area.

Tags

Idaho MattersRaptorMorley NelsonBirds of Prey
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright