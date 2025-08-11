Best-selling author Ridley Pearson sits down with Idaho Matters

He's no stranger to thrilling adventures and captivating stories.

Ridley Pearson is a New York Times bestselling author known for his heart-pounding mysteries and imaginative tales that have enchanted readers of all ages, including the Kingdom Keepers Inheritance series.

He joins Gemma Gaudette to talk about his exciting new chapter book series Magical Map . It’s a journey full of wonder, mystery and a bit of magic all set at Walt Disney World’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride.