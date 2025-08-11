© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Best-selling author Ridley Pearson sits down with Idaho Matters

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 11, 2025 at 1:12 PM MDT
The Audio-Animatronic pirate Redd is seen inside the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
/
Invision/AP
The Audio-Animatronic pirate Redd is seen inside the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

He's no stranger to thrilling adventures and captivating stories.

Ridley Pearson is a New York Times bestselling author known for his heart-pounding mysteries and imaginative tales that have enchanted readers of all ages, including the Kingdom Keepers Inheritance series.

He joins Gemma Gaudette to talk about his exciting new chapter book series Magical Map. It’s a journey full of wonder, mystery and a bit of magic all set at Walt Disney World’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

Spoiler alert: the main character in Magical Map #1 is named after our very own Gemma Gaudette!

