Nampa Fire Mapping Company Stops McCall Wildfire In Its Tracks

Published August 20, 2021 at 1:24 PM MDT
FLYING_OVER_FIRE_OAR.jpg
OAR Flight Crews
/
OAR not only maps the size of the fire, but can find escape routes for residents and firefighters and spot new threats. OAR's planes have flown over 267 missions this fire season.

Two weeks ago, a plane flying nine miles northwest of McCall spotted a wildfire burning in some trees. No one knew the fire was there until the pilot called incident command and started circling the fire to get a better look.

A helicopter was sent out to fight the blaze thanks to the quick thinking of the two people in the plane. They are part of Owyhee Air Research which is based in Nampa and has been spotting and mapping wildfires for the last twelve years. Idaho Matters learns about this method of wildfire detection with OAR President Michael Intschert and pilot Greg Rowe (who spotted that McCall fire).

