Nampa Fire Mapping Company Stops McCall Wildfire In Its Tracks

Two weeks ago, a plane flying nine miles northwest of McCall spotted a wildfire burning in some trees. No one knew the fire was there until the pilot called incident command and started circling the fire to get a better look.

A helicopter was sent out to fight the blaze thanks to the quick thinking of the two people in the plane. They are part of Owyhee Air Research which is based in Nampa and has been spotting and mapping wildfires for the last twelve years. Idaho Matters learns about this method of wildfire detection with OAR President Michael Intschert and pilot Greg Rowe (who spotted that McCall fire).