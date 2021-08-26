Boise Comic Arts Festival Returns This Weekend As A Hybrid Event

The Boise Comic Arts Festival attracts comic art fans from across the state to come together, share their passions and show off their creativity. Last year like many other events, the festival was made virtual. But this year, the Boise Public Library is bringing it back as a hybrid event, featuring in-person cosplay contests, life-sized games and virtual panels and workshops.

Idaho Matters learns about this year's festival from Boise Library events coordinator Josh Shapel and Kendra Boileau, the editor of the COVID Chronicles and the moderator of this weekend’s virtual panel "COVID Chronicles: Drawing On Community In Tough Times."

