Eastern Idaho High School Mentor Program Supports Students Through Challenging Times

Bear Lake High School is nestled in the southeast corner of Idaho in the Bear Lake Valley. Today, about 320 Bear Lake High School students are headed back to school — but they aren't headed back alone. Students at Bear Lake take part in a mentor class, where they are paired up with a mentor or teacher to talk about their goals and the ups and downs of being a teenager in 2021.

BLHS Principal Luke Kelsey and Teacher/Mentor Tammy Stephens joins Idaho Matters to talk about how their mentoring program helps students through tough times.

