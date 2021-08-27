© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

Artist Uses Music To Give Voice To People Living With Disabilities

Published August 27, 2021 at 2:29 PM MDT
Musician and composer Molly Joyce's left hand was almost completely severed at the age of 7 due to a car accident. But that didn't stop her from following her passion—it drove her to do move. Today, her work is concerned with disability as a creative source.

Molly is the artist in residents at Surel's Place in Garden City this month. She teamed up with Open Arms Dance project, a multi-generational & inclusive modern dance company, for a project explore access, care and interdependence. Molly Joyce and Open Arms Dance Project Director Megan Brandel joined Idaho Matters to talk more about their collaboration.

Open Arms will also be performing at the first ever Mayor’s Appreciation Day for Arts, History, & Culture planned for September 16, 2021 at 1:30pm on City Hall Plaza.

Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
