Artist Uses Music To Give Voice To People Living With Disabilities

Musician and composer Molly Joyce's left hand was almost completely severed at the age of 7 due to a car accident. But that didn't stop her from following her passion—it drove her to do move. Today, her work is concerned with disability as a creative source.

Molly is the artist in residents at Surel's Place in Garden City this month. She teamed up with Open Arms Dance project, a multi-generational & inclusive modern dance company, for a project explore access, care and interdependence. Molly Joyce and Open Arms Dance Project Director Megan Brandel joined Idaho Matters to talk more about their collaboration.

Open Arms will also be performing at the first ever Mayor’s Appreciation Day for Arts, History, & Culture planned for September 16, 2021 at 1:30pm on City Hall Plaza.

