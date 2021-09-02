© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Demand For Idaho Suicide Hotline Volunteers Is On The Rise During COVID-19 Surge

Published September 2, 2021 at 2:01 PM MDT
The news is bleak these days. Full ICU beds, hospital resources stretched thin, conflicts over masking and vaccines — and constant warnings that things could get much worse.

Idaho Matters talks with Lee Flynn, the Executive Director of the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, and Dr. Andrew Baron, Medical Director with Terry Reilly Health Services, about mental health and how we can try to take care of ourselves and others — during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know are struggling, know there are resources available. You can call the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline and talk with someone here in the Gem State. You don’t have to be suicidal to call: (208) 398-4357

And if you are interested in volunteering with the hotline, submit your application by the end of the day on Sept. 5.

