Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation Celebrates 20 Years Of Philanthropy

Published September 7, 2021 at 2:10 PM MDT

In September 2001, a small group of women—inspired by the Washington Women's Foundation's concept of large scale, collective grant making— formed the Idaho Women's Charitable Foundation, determined that they could make a significant difference in Idaho communities.

Twenty years later, this organization has given more than $5 million dollars in grants to organizations across the state.

Former president of the IWCF, Heather Jauregue, and current chair of the IWCF grant committee, Jennifer Sampson, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the anniversary.

Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
