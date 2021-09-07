Idaho Women’s Charitable Foundation Celebrates 20 Years Of Philanthropy

In September 2001, a small group of women—inspired by the Washington Women's Foundation's concept of large scale, collective grant making— formed the Idaho Women's Charitable Foundation, determined that they could make a significant difference in Idaho communities.

Twenty years later, this organization has given more than $5 million dollars in grants to organizations across the state.

Former president of the IWCF, Heather Jauregue, and current chair of the IWCF grant committee, Jennifer Sampson, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the anniversary.

