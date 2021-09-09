© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Pediatric Coronavirus Cases Surge After Idaho Children Return To Classrooms

Published September 9, 2021 at 1:42 PM MDT
Student Winston Wallace, 9, raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Miami. Public schools in Miami-Dade County have a strict mask mandate to guard against coronavirus infections. A Florida judge ruled Wednesday, Sept. 8, that the state cannot enforce a ban on public schools mandating the use of masks to guard against the coronavirus, while an appeals court sorts out whether the ban is ultimately legal. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Pediatric coronavirus cases are surging as children return to classrooms. On Tuesday, the American Academy of Pediatrics announced that about 252,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the week ending September 2. This figure marks the largest number of weekly confirmed cases in the age group since the pandemic started.

Here in Idaho, kids are back in school with districts making different decisions across the board in regards to student safety and masks. Now, the largest school district in the state is pedaling back its option of opting students out of masks, with thousands of its teachers and students in quarantine. Some schools are even shutting down.

With children 12 and under not yet being able to be vaccinated, many folks are questioning the safety of coming back to the classroom.

Idaho Matters is joined by:

  • Dr. Mike Wheaton, Pediatrics with Saint Alphonsus
  • Dr. Kenny Bramwell, System Medical Director for St. Luke's Children's Hospital
  • Kevin Richert, Senior Reporter and blogger with Idaho Education News
  • Dr. Alicia Lachiondo, Pediatrician with St. Luke's

