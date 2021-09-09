Pediatric Coronavirus Cases Surge After Idaho Children Return To Classrooms

Pediatric coronavirus cases are surging as children return to classrooms. On Tuesday, the American Academy of Pediatrics announced that about 252,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the week ending September 2. This figure marks the largest number of weekly confirmed cases in the age group since the pandemic started.

Here in Idaho, kids are back in school with districts making different decisions across the board in regards to student safety and masks. Now, the largest school district in the state is pedaling back its option of opting students out of masks, with thousands of its teachers and students in quarantine. Some schools are even shutting down.

With children 12 and under not yet being able to be vaccinated, many folks are questioning the safety of coming back to the classroom.

