Idaho Matters

A New Chapter: Storyfort Returns After Two Years Of Postponements

Published September 14, 2021 at 1:30 PM MDT
Crowd attends Storyfort with orange flags spelling out Storyfort in white hanging above.
Courtesy of Storyfort Facebook
/
Storyfort Facebook Page

After two postponements, Treefort Music Festival is almost here. Along with live bands and music, mini “forts” are also back — including the literary and storytelling fort.

Storyfort brings together authors, poets, podcasters and more to talk writing and creating compelling narratives.

Idaho Matters is joined by Storyfort Director Christian Winn to give us the ins-and-outs of this year’s fort.

Editor's note: Boise State Public Radio is a sponsor of Storyfort.

