A New Chapter: Storyfort Returns After Two Years Of Postponements

After two postponements, Treefort Music Festival is almost here. Along with live bands and music, mini “forts” are also back — including the literary and storytelling fort.

Storyfort brings together authors, poets, podcasters and more to talk writing and creating compelling narratives.

Idaho Matters is joined by Storyfort Director Christian Winn to give us the ins-and-outs of this year’s fort.

Editor's note: Boise State Public Radio is a sponsor of Storyfort.

