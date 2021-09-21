Evictions Ramp Up In Treasure Valley After SCOTUS Blocks Ban

At the end of August, the Supreme Court of the United States blocked the Biden administration’s extended eviction moratorium. The moratorium had been in place through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of the agency’s policies to deal with a surge of COVID-19. Now, after the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision, some low income renters in Idaho are once again facing eviction.

According to the nonprofit Jesse Tree, the number of tenants in the Treasure Valley being put out on the streets has rapidly increased since the moratorium ended.

Idaho Matters is joined by Ali Rabe, the Executive Director of Jesse Tree.

