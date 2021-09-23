What Idaho's Latest Jobs Numbers Do (And Don't) Say About The Recovery

The latest jobs report shows the U.S. unemployment rate has barely improved, dropping from 5.4% to 5.2 %. However, here in Idaho, the unemployment rate dropped below 3% for the first time since March of 2020.

Even with heightened fears of the pandemic interrupting a mostly robust recovery—is Idaho avoiding some of this upheaval?

Idaho Matters is joined by Jason Norris, the Executive Vice President of Equity Research and Portfolio Management with Ferguson Wellman.


