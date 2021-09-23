© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

What Idaho's Latest Jobs Numbers Do (And Don't) Say About The Recovery

Published September 23, 2021 at 2:03 PM MDT
Elise Amendola/AP
A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed on a business window, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The latest jobs report shows the U.S. unemployment rate has barely improved, dropping from 5.4% to 5.2 %. However, here in Idaho, the unemployment rate dropped below 3% for the first time since March of 2020.

Even with heightened fears of the pandemic interrupting a mostly robust recovery—is Idaho avoiding some of this upheaval?

Idaho Matters is joined by Jason Norris, the Executive Vice President of Equity Research and Portfolio Management with Fe… executive vice president of equity research and portfolio management with Ferguson Wellman.

Idaho MattersJobsEconomic TrendsIdaho EconomyCOVID-19
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
