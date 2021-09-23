© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

Why Holocaust Comparisons Are Harmful To Idaho's COVID-19 Fight

Published September 23, 2021 at 2:07 PM MDT
Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many lawmakers — as well as ordinary people — have compared proof of vaccination and mask mandates to the yellow star Jewish people were forced to wear in Nazi Germany. Comparisons to the Holocaust and to segregation in the United States has become fairly commonplace among the protests against pandemic measures.

Dan Prinzing, Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these disturbing comparisons.

Tags

Idaho MattersWassmuth Center for Human RightsCOVID-19
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
