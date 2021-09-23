Why Holocaust Comparisons Are Harmful To Idaho's COVID-19 Fight

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many lawmakers — as well as ordinary people — have compared proof of vaccination and mask mandates to the yellow star Jewish people were forced to wear in Nazi Germany. Comparisons to the Holocaust and to segregation in the United States has become fairly commonplace among the protests against pandemic measures.

Dan Prinzing, Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights joined Idaho Matters to talk more about these disturbing comparisons.

