Story Story Porch Night Offers Window Into Local's Lives During Lockdown In Boise

Story Story Night is back with a special edition Story Story Porch Night at JUMP's amphitheater in downtown Boise.

Story Story Porch Night will center on an outdoor photography exhibit that features local families on their front steps and the stories that evening will focus on what it felt like to be on the inside, looking out, over the last year.

Idaho Matters is joined by Story Story Night's Artistic Director Jodi Eichleberger and Photographer Michelle Bliss.