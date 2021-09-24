© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Story Story Porch Night Offers Window Into Local's Lives During Lockdown In Boise

Published September 24, 2021 at 1:53 PM MDT
Story Story Porch Night features photos and stories illustrating what it was like for local families to be at home--looking out-- over the past year.

Story Story Night is back with a special edition Story Story Porch Night at JUMP's amphitheater in downtown Boise.

Story Story Porch Night will center on an outdoor photography exhibit that features local families on their front steps and the stories that evening will focus on what it felt like to be on the inside, looking out, over the last year.

Idaho Matters is joined by Story Story Night's Artistic Director Jodi Eichleberger and Photographer Michelle Bliss.

Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
