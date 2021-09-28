Statewide Competition Strives To Break Down Homebuilding Challenges

This week, the statewide ‘Hacking for Homebuilding’ competition kicks off, sending local entrepreneurs searching for solutions to real-world challenges in the homebuilding industry.

The competition—made possible through Boise State’s Venture College, College of Engineering and College of Innovation and Design—brings together industry partners, college students, and the general public to solve a wide range of homebuilding problems, from waste reduction to job site theft.

And what’s more—those with the best ideas have the chance to win cash prizes.

Executive Director of Boise State University's Venture College Nic Miller joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the contest.

