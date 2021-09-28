© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Statewide Competition Strives To Break Down Homebuilding Challenges

Published September 28, 2021 at 2:10 PM MDT
Hacking For Homebuilding
Courtesy Of Boise State University
2020 Hacking for Homebuilding First Place Finishers

This week, the statewide ‘Hacking for Homebuilding’ competition kicks off, sending local entrepreneurs searching for solutions to real-world challenges in the homebuilding industry.

The competition—made possible through Boise State’s Venture College, College of Engineering and College of Innovation and Design—brings together industry partners, college students, and the general public to solve a wide range of homebuilding problems, from waste reduction to job site theft.

And what’s more—those with the best ideas have the chance to win cash prizes.

Executive Director of Boise State University's Venture College Nic Miller joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the contest.

Tags

Idaho MattersHousingBoise State University
Tess Goodwin
See stories by Tess Goodwin