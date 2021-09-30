Idaho women have lost ground in the workforce. Maybe it's time to act like Machiavelli?

By now, you’ve probably heard the term “she-cession.” It refers to the incredible numbers of women who have lost their jobs during the pandemic—or been forced to drop out of the labor market to take care of children stuck at home. At the same time, many jobs are unfilled and employers are seeing their workers quit en masse. The power dynamic seems to be flipped—at least in some sectors.

How did we get here? And what can women do to regain their footing on the career ladder?

Joining Idaho Matters to talk about this—and her new book Machiavelli for Women— is Stacey Vanek Smith—a voice listeners will recognize from Planet Money on NPR.