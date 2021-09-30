© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho women have lost ground in the workforce. Maybe it's time to act like Machiavelli?

Published September 30, 2021 at 2:27 PM MDT
FILE - In this July 1, 2020 file photo, Instacart worker Saori Okawa loads groceries into her car for home delivery in San Leandro, Calif. Okawa is one of an estimated 1.5 million so-called gig workers who make a living driving people to airports, picking out produce at grocery stores or providing childcare for working parents. The pandemic shuffled the deck for the so-called gig economy as fear of contracting the coronavirus led many who once traveled in shared vehicles to stay home, and grocery delivery services struggled to keep up with demand from people who didn’t want to risk stepping into a store. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

By now, you’ve probably heard the term “she-cession.” It refers to the incredible numbers of women who have lost their jobs during the pandemic—or been forced to drop out of the labor market to take care of children stuck at home. At the same time, many jobs are unfilled and employers are seeing their workers quit en masse. The power dynamic seems to be flipped—at least in some sectors.

How did we get here? And what can women do to regain their footing on the career ladder?

Joining Idaho Matters to talk about this—and her new book Machiavelli for Women— is Stacey Vanek Smith—a voice listeners will recognize from Planet Money on NPR.

Idaho MattersGenderEconomic TrendsJobs
