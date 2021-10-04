Big River Paranormal shares supernatural adventures at Old Idaho Pen

When something goes bump in the night, some hide under the covers—but Big River Paranormal springs into action.

The Big River Paranormal team investigates supernatural activity and helps educate the public about paranormal phenomenon. This week, they're joining the Old Idaho Penitentiary to share their experiences at the historic site.

Idaho Matters is joined by Old Idaho Penitentiary Visitor Services Coordinator Jacey Brain and Big River Paranormal Executive Director Marie Cuff.