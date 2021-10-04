© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Big River Paranormal shares supernatural adventures at Old Idaho Pen

Published October 4, 2021 at 1:44 PM MDT
old_pen_1_ishs.jpg
Courtesy Idaho State Historical Society
The Old Idaho Penitentiary

When something goes bump in the night, some hide under the covers—but Big River Paranormal springs into action.

The Big River Paranormal team investigates supernatural activity and helps educate the public about paranormal phenomenon. This week, they're joining the Old Idaho Penitentiary to share their experiences at the historic site.

Idaho Matters is joined by Old Idaho Penitentiary Visitor Services Coordinator Jacey Brain and Big River Paranormal Executive Director Marie Cuff.

Tags

Idaho MattersOld Idaho PenitentiaryGhostsHistory
Tess Goodwin
See stories by Tess Goodwin