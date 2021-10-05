© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

The Idaho Supreme Court struck down the state's initiative law. Here's what that might mean for voters.

Published October 5, 2021 at 1:27 PM MDT
capitol.jfif
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio News

Earlier this year republican state lawmakers passed—and governor little signed into law—a bill making Idaho’s initiative process one of the most stringent in the entire nation.

A little more than a month ago, the Idaho Supreme Court struck down that law. They wrote in the majority opinion that this would result in a scheme that squarely conflicts with the democratic ideals that form the bedrock of the constitutional republic created by the Idaho constitution—and undermines the people’s initiative and referendum powers enshrined there in.

Idaho Matters is joined by Luke Mayville with Reclaim Idaho—one of the groups that sued the state over the now defunct law.

Tags

Idaho MattersIdaho Supreme CourtIdaho PoliticsReclaim IdahoVoter Initiative
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
