The Idaho Supreme Court struck down the state's initiative law. Here's what that might mean for voters.

Earlier this year republican state lawmakers passed—and governor little signed into law—a bill making Idaho’s initiative process one of the most stringent in the entire nation.

A little more than a month ago, the Idaho Supreme Court struck down that law. They wrote in the majority opinion that this would result in a scheme that squarely conflicts with the democratic ideals that form the bedrock of the constitutional republic created by the Idaho constitution—and undermines the people’s initiative and referendum powers enshrined there in.

Idaho Matters is joined by Luke Mayville with Reclaim Idaho—one of the groups that sued the state over the now defunct law.