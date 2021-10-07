© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

COVID-19 sends rates of eating disorders soaring in teens in Idaho and across the U.S.

Published October 7, 2021 at 2:03 PM MDT
Eating disorder rates have surged over the course of the pandemic. According to Yale Medicine, the National Eating Disorders Association has seen increases as high as 70 to 80% in calls to its helpline at different points over the past year.

What’s more: eating disorders have the second-highest mortality rate of any psychiatric diagnoses.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk about this increase is Laura Campbell, Program Director at the Center for Change.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there is help available. Click here for resources and call or text the National Eating Disorders Association helpline at (800) 931-2237.

