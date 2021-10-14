Idaho's new wolf hunting law digs up old wounds as feds review listing status

As the sun was setting on last year’s legislative session, Idaho passed a law that could shrink the number of wolves in the state by 90%. Idaho fish and game estimates there are 1,500 wolves in our borders today. The new law gives hunters the ability to bring that number down to 150.

Now, wolf conservation groups are fighting back. They’ve asked the Biden administration to look into this and now the feds are reviewing whether to re-list gray wolves under the endangered species act.

Idaho Matters is joined by Rocky Barker, Special Correspondent with the Idaho Statesman, to talk more about this ongoing fight.

