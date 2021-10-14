© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho's new wolf hunting law digs up old wounds as feds review listing status

Published October 14, 2021 at 1:35 PM MDT
Wolf Killing Idaho
Doug Pizac/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1995, file photo, a wolf leaps across a road into the wilds of Central Idaho. Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a measure that could lead to the killing of 90% of the state's 1,500 wolves. The Republican governor signed the bill on Thursday, May 6, 2021, that had passed the Senate and House with enough votes to overcome a veto. (AP Photo/Douglas Pizac, File)

As the sun was setting on last year’s legislative session, Idaho passed a law that could shrink the number of wolves in the state by 90%. Idaho fish and game estimates there are 1,500 wolves in our borders today. The new law gives hunters the ability to bring that number down to 150.

Now, wolf conservation groups are fighting back. They’ve asked the Biden administration to look into this and now the feds are reviewing whether to re-list gray wolves under the endangered species act.

Idaho Matters is joined by Rocky Barker, Special Correspondent with the Idaho Statesman, to talk more about this ongoing fight.

Tags

Idaho MattersGrey WolvesWolf ManagementConservation
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
