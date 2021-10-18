Exploring the history and traditions of Dia de los Muertos in Idaho

Dia De Los Muertos—or the Day of the Dead—is a holiday that acknowledges and celebrates loves ones who've passed away. Over two days, people throughout Latin America and the U.S. celebrate through parades, song and dance, food and more.

Joining Idaho Matters to talk more about the history and significance of this holiday—as well as community events happening here in Idaho—is Liz Hobson, Museum Administrator of the Idaho State Museum, and Fonda Portales, an Art Historian of Mesoamerican cultures and University Art Curator and Collections Manager at Boise State University.