LED to light up the Morrison Center stage in Boise Saturday

Published October 18, 2021 at 1:31 PM MDT
244419923_1901106670093702_7326120651938674923_n.jpeg
LED Boise
/
via Facebook

Live performances are back at the Morrison Center in Boise this fall. After a long break due to the pandemic, group's like LED Boise are back in front of audiences. On Saturday, October 23, LED will showcase their new show called Silver City at the Morrison Center.

However, COVID-19 will still affect the performance: as the state continues to operate at crisis standards of care in hospitals, masks are required and attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Artistic Director Lauren Edson and Creative Director Andrew Stensaas join Idaho Matters to tell us more about the show.

Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
