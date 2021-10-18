LED to light up the Morrison Center stage in Boise Saturday

Live performances are back at the Morrison Center in Boise this fall. After a long break due to the pandemic, group's like LED Boise are back in front of audiences. On Saturday, October 23, LED will showcase their new show called Silver City at the Morrison Center.

However, COVID-19 will still affect the performance: as the state continues to operate at crisis standards of care in hospitals, masks are required and attendees will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Artistic Director Lauren Edson and Creative Director Andrew Stensaas join Idaho Matters to tell us more about the show.

