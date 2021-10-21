How Idaho businesses are diving into diversity, equity and inclusion

As Idaho’s population grows, people of different cultures, experiences and backgrounds are calling the gem state home. However, we’ve also seen fear and misunderstanding become more common place — and many experts believe we must learn how to discuss differences productively and find mutuality.

That’s the goal of this year’s diversity, equity and inclusion summit at Boise State University.

Jane Pavek with Wells Fargo, Erin Nuxoll with Boise Cascade and Kodi Romero with the Blue Sky Institute join Idaho Matters to talk more about these goals from a business viewpoint.

