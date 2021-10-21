© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

How Idaho businesses are diving into diversity, equity and inclusion

Published October 21, 2021 at 1:43 PM MDT
As Idaho’s population grows, people of different cultures, experiences and backgrounds are calling the gem state home. However, we’ve also seen fear and misunderstanding become more common place — and many experts believe we must learn how to discuss differences productively and find mutuality.

That’s the goal of this year’s diversity, equity and inclusion summit at Boise State University.

Jane Pavek with Wells Fargo, Erin Nuxoll with Boise Cascade and Kodi Romero with the Blue Sky Institute join Idaho Matters to talk more about these goals from a business viewpoint.

Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
