Boise nonprofit partners with restaurants to battle child food insecurity

Published October 25, 2021 at 1:24 PM MDT
City of Good
City of Good
/
City of Good Facebook Page
City of Good provides "Weekend Fuel Kits" (pictured above) that feed children in the Boise School District 6 meals every weekend for a month through $100 donations. These fuel kits also help support local farmers and restaurants.

City of Good is a Boise-based nonprofit that was founded at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. In fact, the pandemic was the driving force behind its mission to help feed people who found themselves in a tough place do to the COVID-19 crisis.

When it was originally founded, the mission was to make sure people who were laid off in the restaurant industry were fed. A group of Boise restaurant owners came together to take care of their community.

Since those early days, the organization has branched out to partner with schools and to alleviate food waste in the Treasure Valley. Idaho Matters is joined by City of Good Executive Director Britt Udesen and Kris Komori, co-owner and chef at KIN restaurant.

