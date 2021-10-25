Boise nonprofit partners with restaurants to battle child food insecurity

City of Good is a Boise-based nonprofit that was founded at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. In fact, the pandemic was the driving force behind its mission to help feed people who found themselves in a tough place do to the COVID-19 crisis.

When it was originally founded, the mission was to make sure people who were laid off in the restaurant industry were fed. A group of Boise restaurant owners came together to take care of their community.

Since those early days, the organization has branched out to partner with schools and to alleviate food waste in the Treasure Valley. Idaho Matters is joined by City of Good Executive Director Britt Udesen and Kris Komori, co-owner and chef at KIN restaurant.

