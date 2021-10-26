© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

How to talk with your children when tragedy hits Idaho

Published October 26, 2021 at 2:25 PM MDT

Monday’s shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall has left so many of us reeling and asking ourselves how — and why — this happened. We might even feel unsafe in our community right now.

Now, imagine you’re a child or a teenager. Your kids are likely feeling the same way you are — but may not have the tools to be able to process this.

Cody Ward, Clinical Director at the Idaho Youth Ranch, joins Idaho Matters to help us walk through how we talk with your children about this.

For more resources, check out The National Child Traumatic Stress Network.

