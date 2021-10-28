ENCORE: Delve into the darker side of Boise's formative years with 'macabre' tour

Are you a diehard fan of “true crime”? Or maybe you’re fascinated by the strange, darker stories often left out of history textbooks?

With Halloween weekend just ahead, we want to share a conversation Idaho Matters first aired October 4 with Mark Iverson and Jeff Wade. They are co-owners of the organization called Ida-History has a “Macabre History of Boise: Walking Tour”. The tour delves into the darker side of Boise’s formative years. There is a tour this Saturday in fact—on the eve of Halloween.