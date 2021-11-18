© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Biking, walking safety spotlighted after Boise kid recovers from near-deadly accident

Published November 18, 2021 at 1:53 PM MST

Pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities increased by almost 51% between 2009 and 2018, according to the Pedestrian and Bicycle Information Center. More than 7,000 pedestrians and bicyclists are killed in crashes each year in the United States.

Idaho Matters talks with Idaho Walk Bike Alliance Executive Director Cynthia Gibson, safety advocate Courtney Wyatt and her son Max, a survivor of a crash that almost took his life on the Boise Bench.

Idaho MattersBike SafetyBike LanesCar Crash
