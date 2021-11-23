© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Matters

Idaho's struggle to save wild salmon is the focus of a BBC documentary

Published November 23, 2021 at 1:50 PM MST
The story of salmon is a quintessential Idaho story. Salmon are essential for the Nez Perce Tribe, as a source of food but also as a soul-deep connection to their life cycle.

But salmon are on the brink, and the question of how to save them is controversial. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson has made a bold proposal to save the species by getting rid of four dams on the Snake River that scientists say have severely cut their chances of survival. Idaho Matters talks with Idaho-based journalist Heath Druzin who partnered with the BBC on a new documentary about this extraordinary fish.

