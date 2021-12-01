Omicron variant is in the U.S. Here's what that could mean for Idaho
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified the country's first confirmed case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a California patient. The World Health Organization has designated Omicron a variant of concern, stating it poses a very high global risk.
So what does that mean for Idaho? Idaho Matters talks with two local medical experts to answer your COVID-19 questions.
- Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force
- Dr. Frank Johnson, the Chief Medical Officer for St. Luke’s Boise, Elmore County and McCall