© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
What is the single most important question about COVID-19 you think needs to be answered? Submit it for a special Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable in English and Spanish.
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Omicron variant is in the U.S. Here's what that could mean for Idaho

Published December 1, 2021 at 1:26 PM MST
SLHSFLOOR_ST_LUKES_HEALTH_SYSTEM.jpg
St. Luke’s Health System
Doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients at St. Luke’s Health System in Boise.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified the country's first confirmed case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a California patient. The World Health Organization has designated Omicron a variant of concern, stating it poses a very high global risk.

So what does that mean for Idaho? Idaho Matters talks with two local medical experts to answer your COVID-19 questions.

  • Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force
  • Dr. Frank Johnson, the Chief Medical Officer for St. Luke’s Boise, Elmore County and McCall

Tags

Idaho MattersCOVID-19COVID-19 VaccineDoctors RoundtableOmicron variant
Samantha Wright
Samantha Wright is a news reporter and producer for Idaho Matters.
See stories by Samantha Wright
Gemma Gaudette
Gemma is the host of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show which broadcasts live Monday-Friday at noon. She is an award-winning journalist and has spent the majority of her broadcasting career in Idaho. Gemma was a television news anchor and reporter in Boise for close to 15 years. She came to Boise in 1999 to start Fox 12.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette