Doctors Roundtable

North Idaho has implemented Crisis Standards of Care and state officials continue to paint a bleak picture. Health experts are urging Idahoans to get vaccinated, wear masks and socially distance — before the Crisis Standards of Care spreads to a statewide measure.
Two medical experts join Idaho Matters to talk about overwhelmed hospitals, treatment misinformation, how children could be impacted by COVID-19 and more.
Idaho Doctor Describes "Dangerous" COVID-19 Hospitalizations As State Prepares For Possible Care RationingIdaho Matters unpacks the state of Idaho's health system capacity and answers your questions with the help of two local doctors.
Idaho Matters answers your questions about what the delta variant is doing in the Gem State with two doctors involved in this fight.
Two Idaho doctors say they're concerned that unless more people get the COVID-19 vaccine, the state will enter the worst phase of the pandemic yet — all while the delta variant is raising alarms about infection among kids who are unable to get the shot.
The delta variant is on the rise in the Gem State. What does this mean for unvaccinated and vaccinated Idahoans?
Dr. David Pate joins Idaho Matters for the weekly discussion on all-things pandemic. This week, mask recommendations for vaccinated people are back. How did the CDC come to this decision? Plus, Dr. Pate answers your questions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Delta variant cases of the coronavirus have increased 50% since the week of July 3.
Idaho Matters checks-in with doctors from our largest health care systems to learn what's going on with an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations several months into the state's vaccination efforts.
Boise Schools announced teachers and students aren't required to wear masks in the fall. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the U.S. and Idaho continues to struggle with convincing eligible people to get vaccinated.