© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
What is the single most important question about COVID-19 you think needs to be answered? Submit it for a special Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable in English and Spanish.
itunes_idaho_matters.png
Idaho Matters

Headed for the Boise Foothills? Here's what you need to know about new trail schedules

Published December 7, 2021 at 1:58 PM MST
262183235_7047022228644911_8906909907481673161_n.jpeg
Ridge to Rivers
/
via Facebook
Signage at Polecat Loop Trail in Boise giving directions for trail users. The trail is one of several that have new scheduling strategies to alleviate pressure on beloved resource.

As Boise continues to attract new residents eager to live in a community where a trail is just minutes from downtown, those same trails are getting crowded.

To try to give trail users a little more space, the Ridge to Rivers program tested a new idea in the Foothills in 2021. After testing the new idea — which sets schedules for when and where hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders can use trails — the pilot program is now official. (You can find out trail scheduling specifics by clicking around on the map here.)

Idaho Matters learns more about this new scheduling strategy from Foothills and Open Space Superintendent Sara Arkle and Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway.

Tags

Idaho MattersBoise FoothillsHikingMountain Biking
Frankie Barnhill
Frankie Barnhill is the Senior Producer of Idaho Matters, Boise State Public Radio's daily show and podcast. She's always interested in hearing surprising and enlightening stories about life in the West. Have an idea for Idaho Matters? Drop her a line!
See stories by Frankie Barnhill